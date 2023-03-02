Cherokee Elementary and other Tahlequah Public Schools students have occupied themselves with literature-based activities through Read Across America Week, Monday, Feb. 27-March 3.
Some activities throughout the week included participants wearing sunglasses and neon colors one day, while the next had students and staff don animal print or camouflage.
Cherokee Elementary Principal Marissa McCoy said the week of literature-themed activities has been in place for as long as she can remember. She said Read Across America Week helps students to celebrate that critical activity.
“[It’s] just to show them that reading is a lifelong skill,” said McCoy. “It’s not just something that you just do while you're at school. Adults read, and it’s something they can [do] their entire life.”
Besides dress-up days, the events also incorporated various activities, with some being dependent on the class, such as art activities relevant to a book a class is studying.
“I feel like some books speak differently to some teachers,” said Cherokee Elementary Library Media Specialist Marlene Moore. “Maybe they read that one as a child. I feel like they just adapt to what they’re comfortable with teaching or what they like more.”
Several members of the community – including parents, other teachers in the school, local business owners – and Mayor-Elect Suzanne Myers participated as guest readers at the school.
McCoy said having community members read to students not only helps to get more people in the building, but also gives the children role models.
“It also helps to show kiddos that adults read, and I think it’s important for our students to see and hear other adults because they might not get that at home,” said McCoy. “Sometimes the only people that read with them are their teachers and it’s important for them to know that all adults read.”
Moore said the week used to mainly focus on celebrating Dr. Seuss stories, as his birthday takes place during the week on March 2. Moore said they now try to include a more diverse selection of literature for the celebratory week.
“It actually focuses on the importance of reading,” said Moore. “It’s one week we can say, ‘OK. We’re promoting reading this week.’ The stuff that comes along with it makes it more enjoyable I think for the kids,” said Moore.
While they try to promote reading of all types, Moore said students and guest speakers have checked out more Dr. Seuss books this week.
Gina Fisher, a second-grade teacher at Cherokee Elementary, said she believes people tend to teach more Dr. Seuss books this week not only because of his birthday, but due to it being a tradition.
Fisher said it not only helps to expose students to various books, but teachers as well.
“The kids like it and it gives them something to look forward to, and it gets their curiosity going with books,” said Fisher. “A lot of his books rhyme and they’re silly and sometimes [have] no rhyme or reason for why he even wrote them. They’re just fun, and so for students who are just now learning to read it gets them excited about reading.”
