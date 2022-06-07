An 84-year-old man died in a two-vehicle crash eight miles south of Stilwell Monday afternoon.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, William Knight was southbound on U.S. Highway 59 when he crossed the center line. A 2018 Dodge Ram 1500, driven by Danny Lopez, swerved to miss the collision and was struck head-on by Knight’s 2002 Nissan Altima.
Knight died at the scene from massive injuries. Lopez was transported to Stilwell Hospital and admitted in stable condition with trunk internal and leg injuries.
According to the OHP, both drivers were wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The condition of Williams and the cause of the crash are under investigation.
