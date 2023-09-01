A Park Hill man accused of 10 felony counts of cruelty to animals pleaded not guilty to the charges during his initial appearance in Cherokee County District Court.
Charges were filed against Dale Avery Allison, 42, on Aug. 7, 2023, after authorities found several pit bulldogs with scars and injuries inside a building on Muskogee Avenue.
According to court documents, on Oct. 19, 2022, five female pit bulldogs and five male pit bulldogs were either deprived of necessary food, drink, and shelter, or were found to have been “cruelly injured, maimed, or mutilated,” or both.
Tahlequah Police Department officers responded to the building to assist Animal Control, which had received several complaints about an odor coming from the building, as well as excessive barking, according to reports.
When authorities and the Animal Control officer entered the building, they saw multiple cages that reportedly contained pit bull dogs, while one cage contained a cat, and two cages contained what appeared to be Pomeranian-bred dogs with matted hair.
According to reports, none of the animals had water, and only one of the dogs had food. One of the dogs also had an open wound on the right side of its face, which appeared to be infected and swollen. A veterinarian was called to the scene and told police the dog with the wound needed immediate medical care.
Three of the dogs were reported to have multiple scars on their faces, front legs, and chest, and most of the dogs had their ears clipped or their ears were missing.
While police were investigating the scene, Allison arrived and told police he was a dog breeder and owned a business called Happy Valley Bullies. He reportedly told authorities the dogs were rescued, and he had registration paperwork for them but did not have the papers with him.
When authorities asked Allison how the dog’s face became injured, he told police that approximately a month earlier, when he let the dogs out to relieve themselves, another dog bit the animal. Allison claimed to have taken the dog to a veterinarian for treatment.
According to reports, due to the inadequate living conditions and lack of medical care, Animal Control seized all of the animals, issued Allison 10 citations for animal neglect, and told him he needed to provide vaccination records for the dogs, as well as provide medical treatment documentation for the injured dog.
Allison pleaded not guilty on Aug. 29, 2023.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court again at 10 a.m. on Oct. 11, 2023, with Judge Huggins presiding. Allison is represented by Bryce Lair out of Jay, Oklahoma, while Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
