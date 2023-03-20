A Tahlequah man accused of repeatedly striking a minor child about the face or head has forfeited his bond after failing to appear in Cherokee County District Court earlier this month.
Child abuse charges were filed by the state against Lucas Barajas, 35, on June 7, 2022. During his initial appearance on July 5, 2022, Barajas appeared pro se, or without an attorney, and pleaded not guilty before Associate District Judge Joshua C. King.
The case was set for a felony disposition docket on Aug. 17, 2022, but was continued on motion of the defendant to Oct. 5, 2022.
During the October hearing, the court made a motion to continue to Dec. 7, 2022, as Barajas was reportedly seeking counsel.
The case was continued two more times following the December hearing, as Barajas was one again seeking counsel. During the Jan. 18, 2023, hearing, it was reported that no more passes would be permitted.
At the scheduled March 1, 2023, court date, Barajas failed to appear.
According to court documents, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is listed as the investigating agency.
Barajas is also scheduled to appear before Judge King at 9 a.m. on April 26 for a felony disposition docket. In that case, he is being accused of unlawful possession of controlled drug with intent to distribute, no driver’s license and taxes due to state.
The defendant appeared pro se on July 5, 2022, and pleaded guilty to the accused charges. According to court documents, Barajas’ application for a court-appointed attorney was denied, and he is currently seeking counsel.
On March 1, a bench warrant was issued for Barajas for failure to appear; however, according to court documents, the warrant was recalled on March 7.
