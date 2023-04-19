A California man accused of exposing himself at the Rodeway Inn, was ordered to have a $25,000 bond last week in Cherokee County District Court.
Michael Ray Will, 44, of Bay Point, California, is accused of indecent exposure and possession of a firearm after felony conviction, and misdemeanor charges of carrying a firearm while under the influence and resisting an officer. Felony charges were filed April 13, 2023.
According to court documents, on March 3, 2023, Will “willfully, knowingly, and lewdly” exposed his genitals while he was under the influence of alcohol.
According to Tahlequah Police Department reports, authorities were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn, where they were told Will was intoxicated and was attempting to fight people. He had supposedly exposed himself to a guest and asked her to perform sexual acts for money.
When law enforcement officers arrived, they discovered the suspect was wearing a bulletproof vest. The hotel manager also reported that when Will arrived, he gave her empty shell casings and informed her he “shot someone up” earlier that day.
Police found Will asleep on his bed in his room and when he awoke, and officers began to detain him, he reportedly began pulling his arms away and tried to flee out of a window.
According to reports, authorities deployed their Tasers on the defendant, since he continued to resist arrest.
The defendant also reportedly had in his possession a Polymer80 9mm handgun after he had been convicted of making criminal threats on July 24, 2014, in Contra Costa County, California.
After searching the hotel room, authorities found an empty bottle of Skyy Vodka and a box of ammunition.
While the defendant does not have representation listed, Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
