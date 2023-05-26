A California man accused of exposing himself at the Rodeway Inn while having a firearm in his possession pleaded not guilty to the crime in Cherokee County District Court last week.
Michael Ray Will, 44, of Bay Point, California, received a $25,000 bond after charges were filed against him on April 13, 2023.
The defendant faces felony charges of indecent exposure and possession of a firearm after felony conviction, and misdemeanor charges of carrying a firearm while under the influence and resisting an officer.
According to court documents, Will exposed his genitals at the hotel while he was under the influence of alcohol on March 3, 2023.
Authorities were dispatched to the Rodeway Inn, where they were told by hotel staff that Will was intoxicated and was attempting to fight people, according to police reports.
He also reportedly exposed himself to a guest and asked her to perform sexual acts for money, and gave the hotel manager empty shell casings and told her he “shot someone up” earlier that day.
Police found Will asleep on his bed in his room, and when he awoke and officers began to detain him, he reportedly began pulling his arms away and tried to flee out of a window. Authorities ultimately deployed their Tasers on the defendant.
The defendant was found to have in his possession a Polymer 80 9mm handgun. Will had previously been convicted of making criminal threats on July 24, 2014, in Contra Costa County, California. Authorities also found an empty bottle of Skyy Vodka and a box of ammunition.
Will is scheduled to appear in court again on the felony sounding docket at 10 a.m. on June 21, 2023, with Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.