A Park Hill man accused of firing a shotgun into a house last year recently waived his right to a preliminary hearing in Cherokee County District Court.
Charges of felony discharging firearm into dwelling and possession of firearm after former felony conviction were filed against Jerry Wayne Chowaniec, 54, on Dec. 2, 2022.
According to court documents, on Nov. 13, 2022, the defendant discharged a .410 Model 41-410 shotgun into a West 830 Road residence after having been convicted of larceny of an automobile in 2014 in Muskogee County.
Deputies with the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office responded to the residence on a report of shots fired wherein the caller reportedly said the bullet struck within a few feet of his daughter, according to reports.
While attempting to locate the suspect that fired into the house, authorities found Chowaniec walking back to his house while carrying a rifle. He reportedly denied shooting a firearm because he was a convicted felon and couldn’t have a gun in his possession.
According to reports, the slug from the victim’s house matched those from the shotgun Chowaniec had.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges on Dec. 6, 2022, and received a $20,000 bond. During a June 12, 2023, hearing, Chowaniec waived his preliminary hearing.
He is scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. on June 29, 2023, with District Judge Doug Kirkley presiding. Chowaniec is represented by court appointed attorney Rachel Dallis while Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is listed as representing the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.