A court proceeding to determine whether a defendant’s confession was voluntary or involuntary has been scheduled for later this month for a man accused of first-degree murder.
Court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson filed the petition on June 5, 2023, requesting the Jackson v. Denno hearing on behalf of the defendant she is representing, Joe James Garcia, 39.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on July 17, 2022, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of Andrew Hopkins, 36, who had been shot in the head, wrapped in a raft, and left in a wooded area near the Welling Bridge.
Garcia was arrested three days later, and on Aug. 26, 2022, first-degree murder charges were filed against him.
Garcia, who is also known as Raul Lopez-Fuentes, reportedly told authorities Hopkins was stealing from him and having an affair with his wife. He then allegedly admitted to killing Hopkins two days before the body was found.
The hearing has been scheduled for 1:30 p.m. on July 27, 2023, with District Judge Doug Kirkley presiding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.