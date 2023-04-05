A preliminary hearing has been set for a man accused of grabbing a 9-year-old by the neck and pinning her down on the ground.
According to Tahlequah Police Department reports, on July 16, 2022, authorities arrested Jamal Jones, 42, after he allegedly assaulted the child at Walmart in the grocery self-checkout area.
Police said that on the surveillance video, Jones is seen grabbing the child by the scruff of the neck, then forcefully leaning her backward as he grabbed her right arm with his left hand. He appeared to squeeze for a moment and then let go, dropping her on the floor.
Cherokee County District Court documents indicate Jones threatened the 9-year-old that he would squeeze harder if the child screamed.
Police said the moments preceding the assault show the child bringing items from the snack stands and showing them to the mother. While authorities were arresting Jones at his home, he reportedly said he was disciplining the child because the mother doesn’t. and that the mother was lying.
Jones made his initial appearance Aug. 16, 2022, when he pleaded not guilty to the child abuse and received a $7,500 bond. The hearing is set for 1:30 p.m. on May 31, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding. Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan is representing the state.
