A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for January for a man accused of killing a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s daughter in LeFlore County.
The first-degree murder charge was filed on April 19, 2023, against Matthew Tyler Rekart, 33, Pocola, in LeFlore County District Court, after he allegedly killed Shayla Nicole Grant, 26, Stilwell, by striking her in the head several times on April 6, 2023.
According to reports, law enforcement officials responded to what appeared to be a motor vehicle crash wherein Grant was pronounced dead at the scene.
Based on the findings of the investigation, it was reported the collision did not appear consistent with injuries the victim sustained, as officers determined the vehicle was going 12 mph at the time of the incident, and no pressure was applied to the accelerator or brakes prior to the crash.
Authorities also reviewed footage from a dashboard camera in the victim’s car, where they observed Grant’s vehicle pulling into the driveway of a home belonging to Rekart and his wife, Tiffany.
Rekart can be seen walking around the front of the vehicle before it pulls out and drives to a vacant property, according to reports.
Shortly after arriving at the vacant property, the car began shaking. Rekart was then seen walking away from the vehicle with a phone and other items in his hands, before walking back to the car empty-handed. The vehicle then reversed from the vacant property, began rolling, and struck a red pipe railing.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Tiffany told police she had been involved in a relationship with the victim and Rekart had seen text messages between them.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charge on April 24, 2023, and is represented by Jared Cannon of Stigler. The preliminary hearing has been scheduled for 9 a.m. on Jan. 9, 2024, with Judge Jenna McBee presiding.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.