Following the order of a competency evaluation for a Stilwell man accused of killing three people, a Cherokee County judge has denied the defendant’s demand for an admissibility hearing on the physician's qualifications.
Three counts of first-degree murder charges were filed against Robert Edwin Lewis, 62, on Jan. 31, 2022, after authorities found three bodies in shallow graves on property where the defendant lived.
Reports indicate Lewis confessed to killing Sharp County, Arkansas, residents Quinley Lamb, 43, and Brian Shackleford, 51, along with Cherokee County resident DeAnna Tippey, 36, who was the defendant’s girlfriend at the time.
After family members reported Lamb missing on Jan. 24, 2022, Lewis’ ex-wife, Christina Orosz, contacted Lewis and asked him the whereabouts of Lamb, Shackelford, and another man. Lewis reportedly told Orosz they had been there, but were gone and wouldn’t be seen again.
On Jan. 28, 2022, Lamb’s brother, who was reportedly with Orosz at the time she called Lewis, drove to the property where Lewis resided, and found Lamb buried in a shallow grave. Later that evening, Lewis was taken into custody by authorities.
According to court documents, between Jan. 16, 2022, and Jan. 28, 2022, Tippey was discovered to have died by “mechanism of strangulation,” Lamb by “mechanism of blunt force trauma,” and Shackleford by “mechanism of sharp force trauma.”
Lewis pleaded not guilty to all three counts in Cherokee County District Court in March 2022.
After evaluating the evidence in the case, Cherokee County Associate District Judge Joshua King ordered on Feb. 22, 2023, that the defendant be examined for competency to stand trial.
On April 24, 2023, Sapulpa attorney Velia Lopez, who is representing Lewis, filed the request for an admissibility hearing regarding the qualifications and scope of testimony of Dr. Shawn Roberson.
According to the filing, the Developmental Disability Service Division gave notice that it intended to assign Roberson, a licensed psychologist specializing in forensic psychology, to evaluate the defendant on whether he “suffers from a degenerative neurological condition.”
“Mr. Lewis does not object to the science of forensic psychology; however, Mr. Lewis does question the limits of forensic psychology and Dr. Roberson’s expertise as it relates to diagnosing degenerative neurological conditions,” the document states.
In response to the request, the court submitted an order the same day stating that, "the court being fully advised in the premises finds that said demand should be denied as untimely.”
Lewis is scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. May 31, 2023, with Judge King presiding. First Assistant District Attorney Eric Jordan is representing the state.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.