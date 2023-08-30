A Tahlequah man originally accused of first-degree murder was sentenced to 25 years' imprisonment, with three years suspended, after pleading guilty to a lesser charge of first-degree manslaughter.
The first-degree murder charge was filed against Joe James Garcia, 40, also known as Raul Lopez-Fuentes, in Cherokee County District Court on Aug. 26, 2022, after he reportedly shot a man in the head.
According to the probable cause affidavit, on July 17, 2022, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office discovered the body of Andrew Hopkins, 36, who had been shot in the head, wrapped in a raft, and left in a wooded area near the Welling Bridge.
The defendant was arrested three days later and reportedly told authorities he killed Hopkins two days before the body was found, after he learned that Hopkins was stealing from him and having an affair with his wife.
During his initial appearance on Aug. 30, 2022, Garcia first pleaded not guilty to the charge, and on Jan. 18, 2023, he was denied bond.
According to court documents, the defendant is expected to be on probation upon release, if not deported.
As part of the plea, two additional court cases of misdemeanor charges of domestic abuse in the presence of a child and knowingly receiving or concealing stolen property were also dismissed against the defendant.
The defendant was represented by court-appointed attorney Crystal Jackson, while Assistant District Attorney John Bennett was listed as having represented the state. District Judge Doug Kirkley presided over the case.
