A Tahlequah man charged with murder is set to appeared in court later next month for his prehearing.
Raul Lopez-Fuentes, also known as Joe James Garcia, admitted to investigators that he shot and killed Andrew Hopkins and dumped his body in a wooded area at the Welling Bridge in July 2022.
According to an affidavit, Fuentes said he was angry because Hopkins had stolen a vehicle from a woman, and he had been sleeping with the suspect's wife.
Cherokee County deputies were dispatched to Welling Bridge on July 17 after Hopkins’ body was discovered wrapped in a raft. The body was quickly identified, and Fuentes was deemed a suspect after a confidential informant spoke with investigators.
Fuentes was pulled over by Tahlequah police after he drove up on investigators at his mechanic shop at 2141 W. Choctaw St.
He initially denied that Hopkins’ body was at his residence, but he eventually confessed to the killing. According to the affidavit, Garcia shot Hopkins in the head with a shotgun.
Fuentes is being held at the Cherokee County Detention Center without bail. He is slated to be in court March 22. According to court records, Crystal Jackson is listed as Fuentes’ attorney.
