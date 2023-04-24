Accused of “sexting” a 13-year-old girl, a Tahlequah man is scheduled to appear in Cherokee County District Court Wednesday morning.
The charges of lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16 and soliciting sexual conduct/communication with minor by use of tech, were filed against Jovany Ortiz, 25, on Sept. 27, 2022.
According to the probable cause affidavit, which was filed in the Cherokee County Court Clerk’s office, Ortiz, who was 24-years-old at the time, had suffered a heat stroke and while he was in the hospital, his girlfriend discovered the text messages on his phone.
The events reportedly occurred between July 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022.
During their investigation, authorities found that the child was also sending text messages and videos to the defendant that were sexual in nature.
After obtaining a warrant to search both of their mobile devices, authorities discovered the defendant and the girl had allegedly sent photos and videos to each other of their exposed genitals, along with videos and photos of themselves masturbating.
Ortiz pleaded not guilty to the charges on Nov. 7, 2022, where he received a $50,000 bond.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court at 10 a.m. on April 26, 2023, before Special District Judge Gary Huggins.
Ortiz is represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Willam Cosner is representing the state.
