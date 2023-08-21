A preliminary hearing has been “reset by agreement” in Cherokee County District Court for a 25-year-old Tahlequah man accused of “sexting” a teenage girl.
Charges of lewd or indecent proposals to child under 16 and soliciting sexual conduct/communication with minor by use of technology were filed against Jovany Ortiz on Sept. 27, 2022, after authorities reportedly found multiple photos, texts, and videos on both the defendants and victim’s mobile devices.
According to the probable cause affidavit, the events occurred between July 1, 2021, and July 31, 2022.
After obtaining a warrant to search both of their mobile devices, authorities reportedly discovered the defendant and the 13-year-old girl had allegedly exchanged photos and videos of their genitals, along with material depicting other lewd acts.
Ortiz pleaded not guilty to the charges on Nov. 7, 2022, and received a $50,000 bond.
The defendant is represented by local attorney Rachel Dallis, while Assistant District Attorney Willam Cosner is listed as representing the state.
The preliminary hearing has been rescheduled for 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 15, 2023, with Special District Judge Gary Huggins presiding.
