County law enforcement agencies were contacted by a mother who said her daughter had been sexually assaulted.
On Sept. 27, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Jarrod Rye was dispatched to a residence for a sexual assault. He met with a mother who said a man touched her 11-year-old daughter. She said the man is the child's father and she stays with him every weekend.
The mother said her daughter told her she was lying in bed and her father was rubbing her back and he touched her inappropriately. She asked the girl what she meant, and she said he reached over and started rubbing her breast area.
When she asked the girl if he had touched her anywhere else, she said he didn't and became upset and cried. The next day, she asked her again if he had touched her anywhere else and she again said no. The girl did say he has does this four other times.
The girl said when the incident happened, the man's wife asked what he was still doing in the room, and he said he was just leaving and stopped. When he was about to walk out of the room, he turned to the girl and asked if he could do it again. She said no and he said that was the right answer and left.
The mother went to the Cherokee Nation Marshall Service and the Muskogee Police Department to try to report the incident. She was directed to the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office.
Rye had the mother fill out a statement form and made a referral to the Department of Human Services. He also instructed her to keep her daughter away from the man until she was contacted by an investigator.
