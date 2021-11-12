A man admitted to credit card fraud to support his nearly $140-a-day heroin habit he shares with his girlfriend.
On Nov. 8, Tahlequah Police Lt. Dexter Scott met with a woman in regard to a fraud report. Shelly Wiley said she and her husband have a bank account that is only used for bills.
“Shelly said they noticed several unauthorized charges on the account. Shelly contacted the bank and learned that someone had been using the account. The total amount at this time is $2,289,” Scott said.
Wiley said most of the unauthorized charges were through Venmo, PayPal, and other online sources. The bank advised several online loans had been created using the Wileys' information.
“Shelly said when she noticed the fraudulent charges, she contacted [Matthew Kyle Santana] by phone. Matthew admitted to her that he was the person who had made the transaction and apologized,” Scott said.
Santana messaged Wiley while she was speaking with Scott, and he apologized a second time. Wiley said Santana was homeless and at Norris Park with his girlfriend.
Scott drove to the park and located Santana and his girlfriend. Santana was detained and the officer found a cut straw in his pocket.
“I located Matthew’s wallet in his back pocket. Inside his wallet I noticed he had six credit cards with [his father’s] name on them,” said Scott.
Santana and his girlfriend were taken to jail. The woman declined to speak with officers unless she had a lawyer with her, and she was released. Santana advised he wouldn’t speak unless he had his lawyer there.
During the booking process, Santana changed his mind and told officers he gained access to his father’s bank account while he lived with his parents. He said he used the information to open credit card accounts.
“Matthew informed me he was using the money to support his and [his girlfriend’s] drug habit and to buy food because they had been homeless,” Scott said. “Matthew said they had been using heroin and it was costing them anywhere from $120 to $140 a day to support their habit.”
Santana was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for credit card fraud.
