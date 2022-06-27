A man allegedly held a woman against her will after he assaulted her and her dog.
On June 23, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy James Carver was dispatched to a reported disturbance on West 823 Road in Fort Gibson. A woman said she and Jobey Kyle Still had gotten into an argument, and she told him to leave before she got back to her house.
She said Still was gone when she returned. She was out in her shop when she heard a noise, and Still was letting the air out of one of her tires. The woman said she tried to record Still committing the act, but he reportedly came after her and took her phone.
“He then went into my shop and got his pool stick, came out and started arguing with me. He grabbed me trying to make me go into the shop and I was scared. I was grabbing anything I could to not let him drag me to the shop,” the woman told Carver.
The victim said she screamed, and her dog came to her rescue by biting Still, but the man reportedly hit the dog with the pool stick, and the woman said she thought he had killed the animal.
She said Still threw her to the ground and “popped” her knee. She kept begging the man to help her, and he told her he’d jump in front of a car if she told anyone or called the police.
“Jobey kept me in a chair and outside and would not let me go inside or go get help for my knee for hours. He told me if I tell my dad, he would bury him in Adair County,” the woman wrote in her statement.
She said Still allowed her in her house after she begged him to go to the hospital for her knee.
The woman was able to trick Still into getting her ice for her injury. She managed to lock him out of the house and waited until help arrived. Still ran into the woods before Carver arrived.
“Upon my arrival, I observed [the victim] walking with a limp. I observed blood on her knees and her right knee [was] swollen. She also had marks on her hands and on her face,” Carver wrote in his report.
Carver was dispatched to the residence before 5 a.m. after the victim saw Still on video surveillance, trying to get into her vehicle. Officers with the Fort Gibson Police Department were on the scene when Carver arrived, and Still was nowhere to be found.
Still was arrested about 12 hours later after deputies found him in the road near the residence.
He was booked on tribal charges of aggravated assault and battery, kidnapping, stalking/harassing, and cruelty to animals.
