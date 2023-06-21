A Tahlequah man was arrested last week by the Cherokee Nation Marshal Service on suspicion of driving under the influence and second-degree manslaughter after a vehicle he was driving allegedly ran over and killed a 5-year-old boy at Cherokee Springs Golf Course.
According to the Cherokee Nation Attorney General’s Office, Cherokee Nation District Court set a $25,000 bond for tribal citizen Cody Scott Henson and ordered that the suspect not leave the reservation without permission from the court or ingest any intoxicating substances.
“Henson has since posted bond and is currently on pre-trial release pending further court proceedings,” the CN Ag’s office said.
According to Tahlequah Police Department reports, officers responded on June 15, 2023, to Cherokee Springs Golf Course, where Henson had reportedly run over a child while driving a 2014 Ford F-150 truck.
TPD reports state that prior to officers’ arrival, dispatchers stated the child was unresponsive at the time, and when TPD officers arrived, the child was being treated by Cherokee Nation Emergency Services personnel.
Law enforcement officers secured the scene, and because Henson and the child were both Cherokee Nation citizens, and the incident took place on Cherokee Nation property, the Marshal Service had jurisdiction.
According to TPD reports, Henson was later detained based “on possible intoxication and other circumstances.”
Once tribal law enforcement officers arrived, the investigation was turned over to the Marshal Service.
Formal charges have apparently not been filed by the Cherokee Nation or any other prosecutorial body, as records could not be found at this time.
