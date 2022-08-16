A man reportedly harassed an employee and left a note alleging about rape in public.
On Aug. 13, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Gray was dispatched to Dollar General on Choctaw Street in regard to a disturbance. A woman said Brandon Clayton McMurtrey was walking around inside the store.
“[She] stated Brandon left a note that had her name in the note, and it also talked about rape. [She] also gave me a silver tablet that belonged to Brandon that was left inside of the restroom,” Gray wrote in his police report.
The woman said McMurtrey took off his pants inside the restroom due to their being wet.
Gray entered the store and met with McMurtrey, who claimed his name was Josh Brandon. Dispatch advised they couldn’t find any information on the name and date of birth McMurtrey gave the officer.
Gray patted the man down and found a marijuana pipe and his identification, which showed his real name was McMurtrey.
“I asked Brandon how he knew [the woman] and he stated he heard other employees say her name,” Gray said.
McMurtrey said he gave a false name because he thought it would be “funny.” McMurtrey was arrested for obstructing an officer and possession of paraphernalia.
Police Chief Nate King said the case has been sent to detectives in regard to any other charges.
