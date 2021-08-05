Police were called after a man told them everyone was going to be murdered at a local motel.
On Aug. 1, Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to Oak Hill Motel after a man said several people were planning to kill everyone there.
“Officer Lane Cobb, Officer Bo Smith, and I made contact with a male standing on the walkway in front of [a] room with a small pocket knife in his hand, screaming about dead bodies. [He asked] if we were good or bad guys,” Cates said in his police report.
Officers were approaching Jacob Neugin when he dropped the knife and took off running. Neugin was taken to the ground and arrested.
“I asked him what was going on and he stated there [were] dead bodies in the rooms and people were trying to kill him,” said Cates.
Neugin appeared under the influence of a drug, as he was sweating profusely and claiming there were dead bodies everywhere.
“It should be noted, we did look around for any other subjects or dead bodies and [we were] unable to locate anything,” Cates said.
Neugin was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for resisting arrest, obstruction, and public intoxication.
