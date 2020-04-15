A man was arrested after he stabbed another man during an argument.
On April 13, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to North Vinita Avenue in regard to a stabbing. Leatherwood made contact with Kim Duchesne, who directed the officer to the victim. Timmy Pugliese had a single stab wound to the left side of his body, just under the ribs.
The victim said Matthew Potts had causing a disturbance with Duchesne, and Pugliese went to help “his people.” When Pugliese encountered Potts, they argued, and he was stabbed.
“[Duchesne] states [Potts] came to her house wanting his stuff, which was a phone he stole from [Duchesne] a few days ago and had since returned,” Leatherwood said in the police report. “[Duchesne] pushed him off of the porch and he acted like he was going to come back at [Duchesne], and that is when [Pugliese] ran over to intervene.”
According to Duchesne, that was when Potts brought out a knife and stabbed the victim.
EMS arrived and transported Pugliese to Northeastern Health System for his injuries. Potts had fled the area prior to Leatherwood’s arrival, and officers detained him near Dano’s gas station a short time later.
“I went to the police department and met the other officers. I noticed blood on [Potts’] face and he would not cooperate with Officer Bronson McNiel and had to be placed against a patrol car to gain control of him,” said Leatherwood.
Potts was escorted to the interview room, where he told the officer he didn’t want to speak with him.
He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and obstruction.
According to Leatherwood, the victim’s condition was still unknown at the time the report was written.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.