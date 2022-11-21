A Tahlequah man was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in the bathroom at Norris Park.
Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to the Skatepark on a report of a juvenile who was spotted with Timythy Jordyn Summers, 18.
Cates checked the bathrooms at the park and found Summers coming around the corner of the last stall. Summers was detained, and Cates found the girl in the stall.
Det. Cody Warren was notified of the incident and drove to Norris Park. Summers was taken to the police department, where he claimed it was the 12-year-old who had forced herself on him.
Summers was told he was going to the Cherokee County Detention Center, but he resisted officers and was taken to the ground. Summers was booked for first-degree rape, lewd or indecent acts or proposals to a child, and soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.
Cates said officers had been made aware of an incident the week before wherein Summers may have discussed a sexual encounter with the girl. They said Summers knew the girl was 12. Police Chief Nate King said that purported contact had been under investigation at the time the arrest was made Sunday.
