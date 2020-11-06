A former employee for Tahlequah Public Schools who was arrested on multiple child pornography charges Thursday, Nov. 5, had been substitute teaching at Grand View School.
Agents from the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation and Internet Crimes against Children arrested Hansen Martin Leroy Johnson, 26, at his home on 458 Road in Tahlequah. According to a report from the OSBI, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children forwarded a tip received from social media to the OSBI.
“The tip included an image and short vehicle showing an adult sexually abusing an infant. The OSBI and ICAC Unit opened a case and began investigating Johnson, who is an employee of Tahlequah Public Schools,” the report said.
But TPS Superintendent Leon Ashlock said Johnson resigned from the school in December 2019.
“He’s not an employee of ours. I don’t know why that report shows that and I just found out,” Ashlock said. “It's been almost a year since he was here. He worked in Adult Basic Ed Department at nights when he was here, but he’s currently not employed by us."
Grand View School Superintendent Ed Kennedy said administrators were informed of the situation and are cooperating with law enforcement. Kennedy confirmed Johnson had been a substitute teacher, and his first day was Monday, Nov. 2.
“The individual involved worked only three days for our district,” Kennedy said in a letter addressed to the staff and parents. “He was in a classroom where a teacher assistance is also assigned. The individual involved will no longer work for our district.”
Kennedy said school officials personally contacted the families of the children who were in the classroom where Johnson subbed.
“It is important to note that at this time, we have been given no indication the arrest involves our school or our students,” Kennedy said. “Our greatest priority is our students. We will always make decisions and take actions that we believe are best for them.“
Johnson was booked into the Cherokee County Detention Center on charges of aggravated possession of child pornography, distribution of child pornography, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act. He is being held without bond.
