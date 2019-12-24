A man was arrested after he choked his wife when she told him it wasn't a good idea to go to the casino.
On Dec. 20, Deputy Nick Chute was dispatched to a residence on East 862 Road for a reported domestic disturbance. The caller said her husband threw a TV remote at her then choked her. She said she came home after she finished up some Christmas shopping and her husband and his friend had been drinking. Her husband and the friend discussed going to the casino, and she said he didn't need to go due to financial reasons. The two began to argue and that's when the man threw the TV remote at her, but she blocked it. The arguing continued and she said she was going to record him to show him how he was acting. The husband grabbed the phone out of her hand and said he was going to break it. He grabbed her by the throat and she said she was going to call the police. The man told her to call them because she was being a "cry baby." The husband admitted to deputies that he threw the item and choked his wife. Since he had no place to go for the evening, he was arrested and taken to jail for domestic assault and battery by strangulation.
Tamara Collins was arrested after a handyman saw her break into a trailer Dec. 21. Janet Jarrett said her trailer was being remodeled and her neighbor, Jerry Swift, was working on it and he said it had been burglarized the previous night. Swift lives next door and said he heard a vehicle pull up and a short time later, he heard a loud noise. He went to investigate and found Collins inside the trailer. He questioned the woman and she said she was there to see Jarrett. Collins then left in her vehicle and Swift went into the trailer to check on his tools. None of his tools were missing and he showed the deputy how easy it was to get in the trailer. Deputy Ryan Robison went to Collins' residence and asked her what had happened. She said she was there to see Jarrett, and she knocked on the door but there was no answer. Robison asked Collins if she opened the door and went inside, and she said she didn't. Due to a witness seeing her go into the trailer, Collins was taken to the detention center and booked for burglary in the second degree.
On Dec. 20, Deputy Kaitlin Rafalko attempted to serve a writ of eviction to Jamie Nichols at an apartment complex. She saw a woman walk into the apartment in question and with the door ajar, Rafalko announced herself. There was a man and a woman moving items out of the apartment, and Rafalko asked the woman if her name was Jamie, and she said it was Laura. The deputy explained the paperwork she had for Nichols, and that's when "Laura" said she thought she had until midnight to be out. The landlord walked into the apartment and identified Laura as Nichols. Rafalko interrupted the two and asked Nichols for some identification. She said she didn't have ID and wouldn't give her last name. Nichols was arrested after she identified herself. During a pat down search, Rafalko found an ID card, debit cards, EBT card, Cherokee Nation Tribal card, and a driver's license. Some cards belonged to a different woman, and Nichols said that the woman left the cards at the apartment. Nichols asked the deputy to not take her to jail and she didn't know giving another person's name was a crime. She was taken to jail where she was booked.
