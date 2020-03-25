A man was arrested after he drove drunk and crashed his vehicle across from the Tahlequah Police Department.
On March 10, Tahlequah Police Officer Thomas Donnell observed a vehicle that had driven off the road across from the police department. The vehicle hit and knocked over support cables supporting an electrical pole on Choctaw Street.
"Officer [Brian] Jordan stated that when he observed this, he observed the driver, later identified as Rickey Christie, get out of the vehicle," Donnell said in the police report.
Christie said he fell asleep while he was driving and drove off the road, where his vehicle got stuck in the mud. He said while he tried to get out of the mud, he lost control and pulled the electrical cables out of the ground.
"I spoke to Christie and could detect the odor of an intoxicating beverage on his breath when he spoke," said Donnell. "I instructed him to walk across to the police department parking lot."
Donnell conducted a series of field sobriety tests on Christie, who didn't follow instructions and was unsteady on his feet. The suspect was arrested for suspicious of driving under the influence of alcohol.
Jordan called for a wrecker to come remove the vehicle and impound it. During the vehicle inventory, Jordan found drug paraphernalia, a pipe, and a bottle that contained baggies in the trunk.
Christie said he wanted to take the state's test and was issued a citation for DUI. He was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was given the test.
"I observed a 16-minute deprivation period and the machine was set for him to give a breath sample," said Donnell. "Christie was given instruction when to blow and how to blow, but refused to give an adequate breath sample for the intoxilizer to read."
Christie was given several opportunities to provide a proper sample, but he refused to blow into the machine.
"Once I had printed out the refusal, I asked Christie to sign the refusal, and he said he was not signing anything. I wrote 'refusal to sign' on the affidavit and he was booked in," Donnell said. "Once inside the change out area, the jailer found a bottle of vodka on Christie's person."
The jail also found a black container of marijuana on Christie, and those charges were added.
