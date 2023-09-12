A 22-year-old Tahlequah man was arrested on Aug. 31 by Tahlequah Police Department officers for driving under the influence after he reportedly struck a utility pole with his vehicle, causing it to split in two.
According to reports, police responded to the single motor vehicle crash on West Allen Road, where they observed a Chevy Avalanche sitting sideways in the road facing south.
Authorities approached the vehicle and found the male suspect still sitting in the driver’s seat. He appeared to have no injuries.
The driver was then instructed to exit the vehicle since the utility pole was broken and in close range. Once the driver exited the vehicle, police reportedly detected an odor of alcohol coming off him. Police also noticed two crushed Coors Light beer cans in the driver's side door.
Reports indicate the suspect refused to be treated and continued to state he was fine. He also reportedly admitted to consuming four beers and four shots of liquor.
Police performed a standardized field sobriety test, and based on the clues from the test, the driver was placed under arrest. He then reportedly refused to take the state’s breath test.
He was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for driving under the influence resulting in property damage and two counts of transporting an open container.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.