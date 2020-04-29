An area man was arrested after he made obscene gestures to underaged girls.
On April 28, Tahlequah Police Officer Josh Girdner was dispatched to the Tahlequah Post Office on a report that Eric Long was acting inappropriately toward young girls. Dispatchers advised the suspect had left the area.
Girdner and Lt. Brandon Vick then spotted Long walking on Fourth Street.
"Upon contact, I advised Long the reason we stopped him and asked him about the incident that occurred at the post office," Girdner said in the police report. "Long denied knowing anything about it and claimed he hadn't spoken to anyone or made any gestures."
Vick noticed an unopened can of beer in one of the pockets of Long's overalls. Long denied consuming the beer, but admitted he had been drinking earlier. After a field sobriety test indicated Long was impaired, he was arrested.
Girdner went back to the post office to interview the mother of the girls. The woman said she went inside to get a money order, and her 14-year-old and 10-year-old daughters stayed in the vehicle.
"She stated that while inside, she observed a man wearing overalls walk in front of the passenger corner of her vehicle and began to do 'nasty stuff' toward her daughters," Girdner said.
The mother said she ran outside, and Long left the area.
"I asked her what kind of things he was doing toward her daughters. She stated that he made his fingers into a V shape and placed them by his mouth and began licking between his fingers with his tongue," Girdner said.
The mother said Long also was rubbing his entire body and his genital area while staring at her daughters.
The woman positively identified Long as the man who was behaving lewdly, and he was taken to jail on charges of lewd or indecent proposals or acts to a child under 16, as well as public intoxication.
"[In] the past two days, we received several calls in reference to Long screaming and cursing toward numerous people and passersby," Girdner said. "Every time, people have gave the same description of a man wearing tan overalls."
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.