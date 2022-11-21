A man was arrested Sunday evening after he was caught sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl in the bathroom at Norris Park.
Tahlequah Police Officer Michael Cates was dispatched to the Skatepark on a report of a juvenile who was spotted with Timythy Jordyn Summers, 18. Officers were told the two were last seen headed toward Norris Park.
Cates checked the bathrooms at the park and found Summers coming around the corner of the last stall, trying to get his pants pulled up. Cates said the man’s penis was erect.
Summers was detained, and Cates found the girl in the stall, wearing nothing but a T-shirt.
Det. Cody Warren was notified of the incident and drove to Norris Park. Summers was taken to the police department, where he claimed it was the 12-year-old who had sexually assaulted him.
Summers told officers the girl forced herself on him before she put a condom on him. He said she got on top of him for approximately six minutes before Cates entered the bathroom.
“During the interview, Det. Warren had information and messages where [Summers] has solicited sexual intercourse to [the victim] prior to the incident today,” Cates wrote in his report.
Summers was told he was going to the Cherokee County Detention Center, but he resisted officers and was taken to the ground. Summers was booked for first-degree rape, lewd or indecent acts or proposals to a child, and soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology.
Cates said officers were aware of a call the week before of Summers messaging the girl about the two having sex. They said Summers knew the girl was 12.
Reports circulating on social media Sunday night and early Monday morning said a body had been found in the Norris Park restroom. Officers stressed this rumor is untrue.
