A local man threatened to kill an officer who was trying to arrest him.
On April 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Chase Reed was dispatched on a report of a man breaking a window to get into a house. Reed got to the apartment and saw five people gathered outside.
"I asked who was breaking the window and a woman pointed toward a male walking in my direction,” said Reed. “The male, identified as Jared Pringle, had blood on his hands, arms, and shirt.”
Reed told Pringle to stop, and the man retorted he didn’t have to listen to the officer, since he was the one who walked over. Reed turned to get a pair of gloves out of his patrol unit when Pringle began walking toward the apartment.
“I walked over to Jared and grabbed him by the right side of his shirt to escort him back to my patrol car. Jared proceeded to pull away from me, and when I tightened my grip, he leaned in approximately 2 inches away from my face and stated, ‘I’ll kill you,’” Reed said.
Because of the threat, Reed tried to arrest Pringle, but was unable to hold his grip due to the blood on his arms. Pringle pulled away and was taken to the ground, but he refused to cooperate.
“I gave two commands for Jared to stop resisting but he failed to comply. On the third time of telling Jared to stop resisting, I was able to get his right arm out from under him, and he then placed his left hand behind his back,” said Reed.
EMS personnel arrived and determined Pringle had a small cut on his hand that didn’t require stitches.
A woman told officers Pringle threatened to slap her when she scolded him. She said Pringle went outside and she locked the door, so he broke the window to get back inside.
Pringle was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked for threatening to perform acts of violence, obstructing an officer, and resisting arrest.
