A male suspect is being held in the Cherokee County Detention Center after he was arrested the evening of Wednesday, June 14, for reportedly threatening to kill Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault, and even showing up to the sheriff’s house.
Chennault told the Daily Press that Daron Hopper, 20, was having an argument with his father when the threat was made.
Hopper’s father told his son he was going to evict him, a decision he reportedly made after speaking with Chennault. The suspect then said he was going to get his gun and kill the sheriff, Chennault said.
After Hopper left the residence with his firearm, the father called 911, and authorities quickly found Hopper’s vehicle parked at the end of Chennault’s driveway, unattended.
The sheriff said he was unsure where Hopper was when he initially left his vehicle, but officials assumed the suspect apparently got back into his vehicle and fled after seeing authorities arrive.
Authorities pursued Hopper, and he was arrested at his home and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges.
Chennault said the investigation is being conducted by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.