Deputies located a man who appeared to have been involved in a road rage incident with a gun.
On Sept. 11, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Jesse Mitchell was dispatched to a report of shots fired in the area of Blue Top and State Highway 82. Dispatch advised the incident involved a red Jeep and a maroon-colored SUV.
Mitchell was flagged down by a man who said his girlfriend was the victim, and that she was at his house just outside of the county. The deputy went to the residence and met with Taylor Payne and Case Eubanks.
“Taylor stated that while she was traveling down Highway 82, there was a red-in-color Jeep that was all over the road,” Mitchell said in his sheriff’s report. “She then stated the Jeep pulled off of the road and she passed it on the left.”
Payne said she tried to turn on Blue Top Road when the Jeep pulled up beside her and prevented her from doing so.
“She stated she got around the Jeep and turned, and the Jeep again came up beside her and attempted to run her off of the road,” Mitchell said.
The harassment continued until the unknown driver pulled a gun and shot at Payne’s vehicle. Photos of the incident and the suspected Jeep were given to the CCSO.
Undersheriff James Brown and Sgt. Richard Berry responded to East 878 Road after they received information that the suspected vehicle was there. Brown noticed a red Jeep matching the photos taken after the shooting.
Don Logue answered the door and said the Jeep belonged to him. Logue claimed he was the only person who drove the vehicle.
“I asked him where he may have been on Saturday night, and he stated he had [gone] to the Twisted Minnow, but doesn’t remember leaving there, but said he probably went home,” James said.
Logue said he lost his iPhone that night, and tracked it in the Standing Rock area, south of where he lives and north of where the shooting happened.
Brown asked the man if he had any guns, and Logue said he had an AR pistol, but that he didn’t have a gun in his Jeep. Brown asked if they could search the vehicle, and Logue assented.
“I opened the front driver's door and the back door on the driver's side, and didn’t find anything. I then opened the passenger's front door, and in the floorboard of the Jeep was a small, clear container. In the container was a small pistol in a holster,” said Brown.
Logue admitted the gun belonged to him, and Brown could see where two shells appeared to have been shot. Logue was arrested for assault and battery with a deadly weapon and booked into jail.
Payne told Brown the gun used to shoot her vehicle was small, and she could see a muzzle flash. She also said two shots were fired at her.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.