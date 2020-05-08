Man arrested on charges of raping teen

A local man was arrested last week on allegations that he raped a 15-year-old girl.
On May 4, Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Ryan Robison was dispatched to Northeastern Health System on a report of a sexual assault. A Help In Crisis Advocate said the victim was brought to the hospital by her mother.
According to the sheriff’s report, the victim said she and Steven Lee Sutton when for a walk when he began touching her inappropriately. The victim said Sutton was high on marijuana at the time of the incident.
The girl said Sutton asked her if she wanted him, and she told him no. She said he muffled her mouth with his hand and choked her. She said she didn’t lose consciousness, but she couldn’t breath.
The victim said Sutton then took off her pants and raped her.
Investigators went to Sutton’s residence to question him, and he agreed to talk with them. He said he and the victim went to Sequoyah Club to smoke marijuana and went for a walk.
Sutton reportedly admitted choking the teen and having sex with her, but said she told him to. During the interview, Sutton broke down and told deputies the incident had bothered him and that he knew better.
Sutton agreed to submit a DNA sample and was taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for rape, incest, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.
