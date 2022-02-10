Man arrested on child porn charges

From staff reports
A Sequoyah County man was arrested on child pornography charges Wednesday, Feb. 9.
The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation announced that Hunter Ryan Chronister, 18, of Roland, was arrested by the OSBI Internet Crimes Against Children Unit.
"The OSBI ICAC Unit received a cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children [NCMEC] regarding the uploading of child pornography on a social media platform," the OSBI said.
Chronister was identified as the suspect with the social media accounts and was arrested without incident. He was booked into the Sequoyah County Jail on charges of possession of child pornography and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crime Act.
Chronister is being held without bond.
