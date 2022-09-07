A man was arrested for drug trafficking after deputies found fentanyl and cash.
On Sept. 2, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Jesse Mitchell was on routine patrol when he drove up on an argument in the parking lot of the Tahlequah Stockyards.
Mitchell was checking to see if Austin Yanez had warrants, just as Sgt. Brad Baker and his K-9 deputy, Crush, pulled up. Crush alerted on a vehicle Yanez had driven, which gave deputies probable cause to search the vehicle.
"Inside the [vehicle], CCSO deputies found 1.1 grams of fentanyl and a little under $1,000 cash," CCSO said.
The report stated that possession of 1 gram or over of fentanyl is classified as trafficking in Oklahoma.
Yanez was arrested and transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked on tribal charges of trafficking in fentanyl, possession of a controlled dangerous substance without a tax stamp, and possession of drug proceeds.
