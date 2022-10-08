A man allegedly threatened to blow up a gas station and wipe the store off the earth.
On Sept. 20, Tahlequah Police Officer Bryan Swim was dispatched to the Phillips 66 gas station on the Bertha Parker Bypass in regard to a suspicious person who was causing a disturbance. Swim arrived to find Chadd Straub standing in the turn lane on the road.
The store clerk said Straub was outside and asking customers for money and food. She said someone bought him food earlier and he continued to ask for more.
"She said that a regular customer came into the building and asked for a biscuit and gravy which she said was out of her norm. The customer told her that she was asked by Straub to buy him a biscuit and gravy," Swim wrote in his report.
The employee told Straub he needed to leave and he became upset. She said he yelled and cussed at her.
"Sometime during the incident, Straub told the clerk that he was going to blow up the building and he was going to wipe out the store and Tahlequah off the face of the earth," Swim said.
A customer overheard the conversation and told the man he needed to leave. Straub argued with the customer and threatened to fight him.
According to Swim, Straub is homeless and officers have received several calls on him due to his behavior; yelling; cussing; asking people for money.
"Tahlequah PD records indicate that Straub is trespassed from 22 businesses in the city of Tahlequah," Swim said.
Straub was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked.
