A man was arrested after he caused a disturbance at Taco Bell, tried to destroy evidence, and resisted arrest.
On Nov. 16, Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was dispatched to Taco Bell on a report of a man with long hair, who was yelling at people. The man was gone by the time Leatherwood arrived, but a witness said he was hiding by a dumpster at Chino's. The man was gone again, and Leatherwood was flagged down by another person, who said he was on Fourth Street and Muskogee Avenue.
The officer found Trenton Grass walking around erratically. When Leatherwood approached, Grass put his hands in his pockets, pulled out all contents, and threw them on the ground.
He was told to put his hands behind his back and instead reached down and grabbed a smoking pipe off the ground.
"I had both wrists to place him in restraints when he tensed up and I told him to drop the pipe," said Leatherwood. "He threw it on the ground and stomped on the end of it to destroy the evidence."
Grass was taken to the ground as he resisted, and officer Michael Cates stepped in to assist.
"Officer Cates applied a neck restraint to gain compliance, and when Grass went unresponsive, he was placed in hand restraints," said Leatherwood.
Once Grass became conscious, he was placed in the back of a patrol unit, and EMS was called to check his vital signs.
He was taken to Cherokee County Detention Center, where he was booked for public intoxication, possession of paraphernalia, and resisting.
