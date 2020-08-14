Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said law enforcement officials are seeing more heroin brought into the area after the latest bust.
On Aug. 12, Cherokee County Sheriff's Sgt. Brad Baker was on patrol when he conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle for driving left of center on a curve. The driver handed Baker his information, and his driver's licensed was expired.
Baker notified dispatch to send the next available wrecker to impound the vehicle. Deputy Pete Broderick arrived to assisted Baker.
"While Deputy Broderick was doing inventory of the vehicle, [the driver] told him there was probably heroin in his vehicle under the steering wheel," Baker said. "I went to the vehicle and located a piece of aluminum foil, folded up. I unfolded the piece of aluminum foil, and inside was a black tar substance I believe, with my training and knowledge, to be heroin."
The driver was free to leave, but agreed to speak with Baker, and claimed he bought the heroin from Austin Yanez. The man told Baker where he bought the drug and said Yanez had more on him.
"I then drove to South 520 Road, along with other investigators and deputies, to secure the residence," Baker said. "Shortly after, I obtained a state search warrant for the residence at South 520 Road."
While searching the residence, Baker found a piece of aluminum foil that contained heroin in the same bathroom in which he found Yanez. Baker said Yanez had just flushed the toilet as he walked in.
"There were also other pieces of aluminum with burned residue and empty baggies with a black tar substance inside," Baker said. "I also located a semi-automatic Mossberg 935 shotgun in the bedroom right beside the bathroom I located Yanez, which he had access to."
Sgt. Richard Berry recovered $2,927 in cash from Yanez's pocket. Baker found a digital scale in the house.
"I measured the distance from the residence where Yanez sold [the driver] heroin, to Keys High School property on Google Earth, and it was approximately 500 feet," Baker said.
Yanez was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on charges of distributing a controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of an educational institution, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
