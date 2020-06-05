A 19-year-old was arrested after he was caught in bed with a 15-year-old girl.
On June 2, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Jimmy Tannehill was dispatched to Hilltop Circle on a report of a disturbance. Dispatchers said the caller reported Chade Seaton climbed through her daughter's bedroom window and was trying to "hook up" with the girl.
"I spoke to [the mother] and she stated she was in bed and her son said he heard someone having sex," Tannehill said in the sheriff's report. "[She] stated that she went looking to see what was wrong and found a guy in her daughter's bedroom."
The girl's father grabbed a shotgun and hit Seaton in the head with it.
Seaton admitted he and the girl met on Snapchat and that he came over to have sex with her.
"I asked Seaton if he would give me permission to look at the messages from Snapchat and he said yes; then he told me he deleted Snapchat," Tannehill said. "I asked Seaton if he told [the girl] that he was 17 years old and he advised yes, but he told her tonight before anything happened that he was 19 years old."
Seaton told deputies he knew the girl was only 15.
Seaton was transported to the hospital for an injury from the shotgun and then taken to the Cherokee County Detention Center for booking.
