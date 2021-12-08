A man admitted to officers that he was watching people while masturbating in the Walmart parking lot.
On Dec. 4, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele was dispatched to Walmart on a report of a man who was exposing himself in the parking lot. Dispatch advised the man was sitting in a white van.
Officer Bryan Swim arrived and made contact with Edward Hathcoat, of Tahlequah, who was pulling up his pants and wiping his hands. The man kept reaching around in the van, and Keele ordered him to step out of the vehicle.
“The male subject advised me that he was not bothering anyone and that he was just watching people,” Keele said in his police report.
Officers asked Hathcoat what else he was doing, and he was reluctant to tell them. However, the man admitted he was watching people and “playing with" himself.
Keele told Hathcoat families were at Walmart, and that type of behavior shouldn’t be conducted there in public.
“The male subject stated that his van doors were closed and he did not bother anyone,” Keele said.
But Keele explained to Hathcoat that he was, in fact, bothering people, since police were called on him.
The woman who called police said she and her three children were parked next to the van, and she could see Hathcoat stroking his penis. She said she quickly directed her children to get away from the vehicle and took them inside the store, where she called 911.
Keele advised Hathcoat that he was being arrested for indecent exposure, and the man appeared to be embarrassed and claimed it would never happen again.
“I looked in the driver’s seat of the van and saw multiple used tissues and lubricant inside the center console of the van,” said Keele.
Hathcoat was transported to the Cherokee County Detention Center and booked on tribal charges for indecent exposure. Walmart employees provided officer with video footage of the incident.
