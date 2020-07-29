Man caught with 40 lbs. of pot

Cherokee County Investigators nabbed a Tahlequah man found with over 40 pounds of marijuana.
On Monday, July 27, Cherokee County sheriff's investigators served a state search warrant on 37-year-old Jerrael Wilson.
"It was a narcotics warrant, and once we got into the house, we observed a large amount of marijuana throughout the place," said Investigator Brad Baker. "An excess of 40 pounds and seven plants growing in a utility room, and that's cultivation."
Along with the large haul of illicit weed, investigators recovered a small amount of heroin and approximately $1,200 in cash.
The warrant was issued for Wilson after a thorough probe by the CCSO.
Wilson was charged with four counts of distribution, trafficking marijuana, possession of heroin, cultivation of marijuana, and a warrant.
