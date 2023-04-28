A Pocola man charged with the murder of a Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office deputy’s daughter pleaded not guilty to the crime on April 24 in Leflore County District Court.
The first-degree murder with malice aforethought charge was filed on April 19, 2023, against Matthew Tyler Rekart, 33, after he allegedly killed Shayla Nicole Grant, 26, Stilwell, and tried to cover up the crime by staging a motor vehicle collision.
According to court documents, on April 6, 2023, Rekart inflicted “certain mortal wounds” by striking the victim in the head several times with an object.
Law enforcement officials responded on April 6 to what appeared to be a motor vehicle crash wherein Grant was pronounced dead at the scene. During the investigation, it was determined that the vehicle was going 12 mph at the time of the incident, which did not appear consistent with the injuries the victim sustained. It was also discovered that no pressure was applied to the accelerator or brakes prior to the crash.
While reviewing footage from a dashboard camera in the victim’s car, authorities found Grant’s vehicle had pulled into the driveway of a home belonging to Rekart and his wife, Tiffany.
Reports indicate that on the camera, Rekart can be seen walking around the front of the vehicle before it pulls out and drives to a vacant property. Shortly after arriving at the vacant property, the car began shaking, which police believed to be from a struggle.
Rekart was then seen walking away from the vehicle with a phone, thought to have belonged to the victim, and other items in his hands before walking back to the car empty-handed. The vehicle then reversed from the vacant property, began rolling and then struck a red pipe railing.
According to the probable cause affidavit, Tiffany reportedly told police on April 14 that she had been involved in a relationship with the victim and Rekart had seen text messages between them. She is the daughter of CCSO Capt. Derrick Grant.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court again at 9 a.m. on June 15, 2023, for a preliminary hearing sounding docket.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.