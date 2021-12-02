A Sallisaw man and a 5-year-old child were killed in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Devin Tebow, 23, was westbound on I-40, 2 miles west of Muldrow, when his vehicle crossed into the center median and went off an embankment. The vehicle rolled and landed in a creek.
Tebow was pinned in the vehicle for 20 minutes before he was extracted by Muldrow Fire. The child was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead by Pafford EMS.
The cause of the crash and the condition of Tebow are under investigation.
