A man claimed a fake police officer pulled him over and stole his french fries instead of giving him a ticket.
On Feb. 15, Cherokee County Sheriff's Deputy Andrew Dreafulwater was parked with another deputy near South Muskogee Avenue when Colton Newton approached him.
Newton said he was just pulled over by a man he believed to be a fake cop. He told deputies he was near the Midway store when a dark 1990s Oldsmobile or Buick pulled up behind him with red and blue flashing lights.
Dreafulwater said in the sheriff's report the man described a white male subject around 5 feet 10 inches tall, wearing an outer carrier vest with a duty belt and a holster.
Newton said the impersonator asked him if he was 21 years of age and he said he was 18. The man said he was going to issue Newton a citation for being out past curfew, and Newton said he couldn't afford the ticket.
"The male then told him those fries look good as he looked at the McDonald's french fires that Newton had just bought," said Dreadfulwater. "Newton stated that the male took his fries in exchange for not receiving a citation and walked back to his vehicle."
Newton said he tried to get the man's name but he told him not to worry about it and drove away. He said the man looked like a police officer, but he didn't have a badge or name on the vest.
Dreafulwater said no local law enforcement agencies made a traffic stop on that date and time in the area. He and Deputy Jimmy Tannehill searched the area but couldn't located any vehicle matching the description.
