A Tahlequah man was arrested after he displayed bizarre behavior in front of police officers.
Tahlequah Police Officer Justin Leatherwood was called to Oak Hill Motel Aug. 4 on a report of threats being made. Leatherwood and other officers met in the parking lot with a woman who said her son was locked in the bathroom and wouldnâ€™t respond to her.
Officers found Christopher Rotenberry in the bathroom, holding the toilet lid like a weapon. They told him to get out, and he crawled out on his hands and knees. He was then placed in handcuffs.
Leatherwood said the man was acting as if he was under the influence of methamphetamine. He told officers he was a paranoid schizophrenic who was off his medication and that he wanted an ambulance.
According to officers, Rotenberry then admitted he had used â€œmethâ€� the day before. Cherokee Nation EMS was called and proceeded to take him to the hospital, with Leatherwood following behind.
The ambulance driver abruptly turned on the lights and pulled over on Balentine Road and Muskogee Avenue.
EMS said Rotenberry had become aggressive, and he claimed the EMTs they were shocking him through the stretcher. He said he would rather go to county jail, which is where he ended up. He was booked for public intoxication.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.