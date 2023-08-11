A local man who pleaded guilty and received a 10-year suspended sentence in March for domestic assault and battery by strangulation, now faces kidnapping charges.
Charges of kidnapping, domestic abuse assault and battery, and obstructing an officer were filed against Jeremiah Eric Cottrell, 39, on Aug. 10, 2023, in Cherokee County District Court.
Cottrell pleaded guilty on March 30, 2023, before Associate District Judge Joshua King for reportedly choking his spouse in a case filed on Nov. 9, 2022. He received a 10-year suspended sentence.
In the kidnapping case, Cottrell received a $25,000 bond and is scheduled to make his initial appearance at 1:30 p.m. on Aug. 15, 2023. Assistant District Attorney Justin Vann is listed as representing the state.
