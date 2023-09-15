A plea has been set for next month for a Park Hill man accused of firing a shotgun into a house last year.
Jerry Wayne Chowaniec, 55, waived his right to a preliminary hearing during a June 12, 2023, hearing in Cherokee County District Court after charges of discharging firearm into dwelling and possession of firearm after former felony conviction were filed against on Dec. 2, 2022.
According to court documents, on Nov. 13, 2022, the defendant discharged a .410 Model 41-410 shotgun into a West 830 Road residence after having been convicted of larceny of an automobile in 2014 in Muskogee County.
Authorities responded to the residence wherein the caller reportedly said the bullet struck within a few feet of his daughter, according to reports.
While attempting to locate the suspect, authorities found Chowaniec walking back to his house while carrying a rifle. He reportedly denied shooting a firearm because he was a convicted felon and couldn’t have a gun in his possession; however, the slug from the victim’s house reportedly matched those from the shotgun Chowaniec had.
The defendant pleaded not guilty to the charges on Dec. 6, 2022, and received a $20,000 bond.
He is scheduled to appear in court again at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 12, 2023, with District Judge Doug Kirkley presiding. Chowaniec is represented by court-appointed attorney Rachel Dallis while Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is listed as representing the state.
