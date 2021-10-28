Man crashes car during seizure; witness thought Caddy was bear

An area man escaped injury when he crashed his car while having what authorities believe was a seizure.
Cherokee County Sheriff’s Deputy Kevin McFarland said a man in his 60s suffered from a medical episode when he crashed his vehicle on State Highway 10.
“The man thought he was on Fourth Street, two blocks from his house, and he was trying to get home,” said McFarland. “He drove over halfway around the house [on Highway 10] with his car up on the retaining wall, and came to a rest on the patio.”
Authorities were amazed the man was even able to fit his vehicle between the structure and the retaining wall.
“You can’t hardly ride a four-wheeler through there. I probably couldn’t drive that car in there to where he had it,” McFarland said.
The man was incoherent, but McFarland said it was determined that he wasn’t under the influence of drugs or alcohol at the time of the crash.
“It was maybe some type of seizure or blood sugar-type episode, but he was taken to Northeastern Health System by ambulance,” he said.
The homeowner said he didn’t wish to file charges.
"I thought it was a bear, but it was a Cadillac," the homeowner said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.