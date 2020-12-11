A local man was killed Friday night on the Bertha Parker Bypass under suspicious circumstances.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King said the Oklahoma Highway Patrol and the Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation have been asked to assist with the crime scene.
“Best we can gather of what one witness is saying is that a male body either fell or was pushed from a moving vehicle while traveling down [Bertha Parker] Bypass,” King said. “He was then struck by another vehicle. We do have a deceased male on the East Bypass near Tahlequah Lumber and north of Park Hill Road.”
King advises those traveling in the area to avoid the East Bypass – especially the northbound lane – for time being.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.