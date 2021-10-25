Man dies after struck by vehicle

A Tahlequah man was killed early Monday morning after he was struck by a vehicle while walking near Sequoyah High School.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash happened at approximately 5:30 a.m., one mile west of Tahlequah on U.S. Highway 62 and Southgate Drive.
The crash is still under investigation, but officials said Eric Long, 42, died from massive injuries. Jeremy Stephens, 37, of Tahlequah, was driving a 2005 Toyota Camry that possibly struck Long.
According to the report, the weather was clear at the time of the crash and the roadway was dry. The condition of Stephens and the cause of the crash are still under investigation.
Woodall Fire Department, Cherokee County Sheriff's Office, Cherokee Nation EMS, and OHP were on scene.
